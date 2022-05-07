Former BVI premier's bail placed on hold pending US prosecutor’s appeal

A bail offer amounting to US$500,000 made by the United States Federal Court to former Premier Andrew Fahie has been placed on hold.

This is because US prosecutors have filed to appeal the judge's decision to grant the former premier bail. Based on this, Fahie will remain in US custody pending the outcome of that appeal.

Earlier this week, Judge Alicia Otazo Reyes made the half-million-dollar bail offer in what was described as a shocking decision.

According to the publication BVI News, there is a Nebbia condition attached to the initial granting of the bond. A Nebbia condition/hearing is added when someone is charged with a federal crime and needs to post bail while the case is ongoing. This means that Fahie must disclose the source of funds used to acquire the assets for bail. He must also convince the court that the assets were obtained with legitimate funds.

The conditions of Fahie's bail offer was for him to surrender his passport and travel documents, refrain from visiting any transportation establishment, remain confined to the address he provided to the court, and wear an ankle monitor.

Meanwhile, BVI News also reports that the former Premier's wife, Sheila Forbes-Fahie was permitted to travel for the funeral of Fahie's sister and also conduct some work business.

However, the judge said once these duties are completed, the Forbes-Fahie must surrender her passport and travel documents.

In addition, Fahie's co-accused, the head of the BVI's Port Authority Oleanvine Maynard, remains on pre-trial detention and has not been granted any bond.

It's reported that Maynard has invoked her right to remain silent in the face of any questioning from US law enforcement officials.

The motion was filed by her attorney, Michael Caruso who is a Federal Public Defender.

