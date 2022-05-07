GoodHeart | Residents of Summerfield girls’ home urged to embrace opportunities

RESIDENTS OF the Summerfield Child Care Facility in Clarendon have been challenged to dream big and seize every opportunity to be the best that they can be.

During a recent visit to the facility by a Flow team, Phadra Saunders, director, people business partner, charged the young ladies not to allow their circumstances to prevent them from embracing their future.

“You can rise above your circumstances to be anything you want to be,” Saunders encouraged, while sharing her own domestic challenges, which she said did not deter her from achieving her professional goals.

“My situation was no different from the ones that some of you experienced. You only need to believe in yourselves and embrace the plan that God has for your lives,” Saunders said as she had each resident repeat the home’s affirmation – “I am worthy of everything good in life. I deserve to be happy. One day, this world will see how great I will be.”

One resident, Keisha*, shared her love for chemistry and that she wanted to major in the sciences. “The sky is the limit. Go for it! Do not be daunted by your current challenges,” Saunders said.

The senior executive’s words resonated with the wards who were also motivated by the candour with which Saunders shared her story. Another resident, Collette*, responded with surprise as she remarked, “You have challenges miss! And you look so pretty? We could never tell!”

The girls, who attend nearby schools, expressed appreciation for the rap session as they, in turn, shared their aspirations. “Miss, when I finish school, I want to be an artiste,” Savannah*, another resident, chimed in. A subdued Vanessa*, who has been living at the facility for close to a month, wants to be a teacher and was also missing her family. “I just want to go back home to see my mother and my sisters,” she said.

SAFETY ITEMS

In addition to the motivational rap session, the girls were treated to a movie afternoon. Flow also donated essential food, personal hygiene and safety items, as well as reading material for the residents. Additionally, the Flow Foundation provided the girls’ home with Internet upgrade and devices to facilitate faster connectivity and more reliable service for the residents.

Tamara*, a resident, received a complimentary mobile phone and was overcome with emotion. For her, it would provide a way to consistently communicate with her father and maintain their bond while she is under State care.

“My father does not have a phone and many nights I cry because I miss him. I am going to give the phone to my father, so I can connect with him,” Tamara said.

Pauletta*, another resident, said her prayers were finally answered after receiving a tablet computer to support her online schooling needs.“My current device was damaged and every night I have been praying for a new tablet. I feel so overwhelmed and I’m truly grateful for this gift,” Pauletta said graciously.

“We are very grateful for the visit by the team from Flow and we look forward to many more such visits. This kind of support goes a far way in assisting the residents in our care to achieve their dreams,” said Francine Rhoomes, southern regional director of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.

Marlon Robinson, assistant manager of the Summerfield Child Care Facility, also expressed his gratitude for the donations. “We are really touched by the contribution and all the love that Flow brought to us to lift the spirits of the young ladies and inspire them to greatness. Flow has impacted many aspects of our lives through the improvement in the network service and the individual donations of phones and tablets and we really appreciate it,” Robinson said.

*Names changed to protect identity