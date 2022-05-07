Noticeable increase in applications for citizenship from Diaspora says PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says there has been a noticeable increase in the number of persons of Jamaican heritage overseas applying for Jamaican citizenship.

Addressing yesterday's official launch of the Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference in Kingston, Holness revealed that Jamaican consulates have been reporting a marked increase in applications. He said the new applicants include family members of Jamaicans who have emigrated and second and third-generation Jamaicans overseas.

However, at the same time, he said there are complaints about the length of time it takes to receive passports.

"This is a very new complaint. These are not people who are seeking to renew, these are persons who applied recently for their Jamaican citizenship. That says as much as we'd disparage things here, the value of Jamaica outside of Jamaica is significant," he said.

The prime minister maintained that Jamaica is an asset and urged that greater effort should be taken to actualise the country's full potential, especially as Jamaica prepares to celebrate its 60th year of independence.

"It's an asset that we have, this Jamaica. If only we could just find that right formula, right Mark?" He gestured jovially to Opposition Leader, Mark Golding who was present. "Let's work in the 60th year to find that formula," he said.

Holness underscored the Jamaican Diaspora's continued contributions to the development of the country and noted that while many continue to be in love with the brand and culture, similar to many Jamaicans living in Jamaica, they are also frustrated by the continued economic and social challenges.

"And if we were able to conquer these challenges there would be nothing to stop Jamaica from fulfilling its true destiny," Holness charged.

He announced the government will be actively seeking to retain more business investment from members of the Diaspora, as the country seeks to continue its recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want our Jamaicans to see our Jamaica as a destination for business," he said. "It has to be that when our Diaspora members think: 'Where can I deploy capital?' That Jamaica comes up in the top five destinations for capital usage."

