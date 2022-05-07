Police in Bahamas probing deaths of American tourists

USA TODAY has reported that three Americans were found dead yesterday at a Sandals resort in The Bahamas. A fourth person was hospitalised.

It is unclear how they died. The media house says according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force a probe has been launched into a report that a couple complained of feeling ill and sought treatment at hospital.

USA TODAY says Sandals has also confirmed the deaths, which occurred at its Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, via a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022," Stacy Royal, a spokesperson for Sandals, said in a statement. "A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities."

