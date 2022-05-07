President of India to visit Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines this month

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to make a four-day visit to Jamaica. The occasion will mark the first time that a president of India visits Jamaica.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said the president will be in Jamaica from May 15 to 18.

Kovind had cancelled a scheduled trip to Jamaica in March. It is unclear why that trip had been cancelled.

Jamaica House said the visit comes as Jamaica celebrates its 60th anniversary of political independence and recognises 60 years of diplomatic relations with India.

Kovind will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and will be met by state and government officials. He will then pay a courtesy call on Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

He will also meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and will engage in other activities, including the laying of a wreath at the shrine of Jamaica's first National Hero, Marcus Garvey. He will also have an engagement with the Indian community in Jamaica, which is home to an Indian Diaspora of some 70,000.

The Gleaner understands that Kovind will also address a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament.

Kovind will leave Jamaica on May 18 for another Caribbean Community sister state, St Vincent and the Grenadines, where he will visit for another four days. He will hold talks with Governor-General Sousan Dougan and also meet with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. He will also address the House of Assembly.

St Vincent and the Grenadines also enjoy good diplomatic relations with India. Both states were non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in 2021.

Kovind will leave St Vincent and the Grenadines on May 21.

