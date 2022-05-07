Woman killed in Naggo Head; three shot in Gregory Park

A woman was shot and killed in Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine this morning, while in a separate incident in Gregory Park- also in Portmore- three people were injured during a shooting.

The incident involving the woman, who is yet to be identified, occurred in the vicinity of the bus park. Investigators are combing the area for clues.

The other incident in Gregory Park, which is unrelated to the Naggo Head shooting, happened moments ago. The police are now at the scene.

Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips has confirmed both incidents.

SSP Phillips, who heads the St Catherine South division, believes the death of the woman is linked to an ongoing feud in Naggo Head.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Gleaner is following both stories and will provide more details.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.