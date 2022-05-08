137 new COVID cases

The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to hover around 18 per cent, with 137 new cases pushing the rate up to 18.7 per cent on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports.

The overall case count is now 131,161.

Hospitalisation due to illness from the disease rose by nine people to 52, with 12 said to be experiencing moderate sickness and two people deemed critically ill. Of the total number of persons in hospital, 81 per cent were not vaccinated.

The ministry reported two more deaths that occurred in March and May last year, but have now been confirmed to be due to COVID-19. The deaths were of a 38-year-old and an 87-year-old woman, both from St Catherine. This now brings the number of deaths since March 2020 to 2,977 persons.

One hundred and twenty-one people recovered, bringing the total recoveries from the disease to 84,397.

