Anxiety in Moore Town over election scheduled for today

Failure to follow due process for nominations could result in today's anticipated runoff between Lomorra Dillon and the incumbent, Colonel Wallace Sterling of the Moore Town Maroons, being declared null and void in the Maroon village located in the upper Rio Grande Valley of eastern Portland.

The election, slated for 5:00 p.m. today, has generated national interest, as Dillon, an 18-year-old resident, will be seeking to unseat the sitting colonel, who has been at the helm of the Moore Town Maroons for almost three decades.

But with the Moore Town Maroon Council reportedly not sanctioning any election, the process could very well be an activity in vein, and according to Sterling, who appeared to be unperturbed, there are no plans to hold an election later today.

“Let me state clearly that the Maroon Council has not agreed to any election here in Moore Town, “said Sterling.

“What is in fact happening is that there are some elements, who are seeking to gain control of the Maroon village. They have an agenda, as probably they want to eventually become the supreme ruler (leader) of all the Maroons, and that will not work. So I don't know anything about any election for Sunday, and as far as I am concern, no election will be held, “he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to Maroon law, for an election to take place, the matter would have to be raised at a meeting. The council would then decide on whether to hold the election; open nominations for the contest and following that, set a date for the election. On Election Day, Maroons would simply choose their candidate.

“There is no ballot paper involved, so, therefore, the people would stand beside the candidate of their choice, and the winning candidate would be declared on the basis of the majority of persons standing beside or behind him or her. There was never any need for the police to provide any sort of security throughout the history of our election process," Sterling noted.

Since news about an election emerged, there have been reports from residents that strange men have been seen in the Moore Town area, especially at night.

The commanding officer for the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, told The Gleaner that the police will be in the area to maintain law and order and to also diffuse any violence and tensions that may arise. Chin emphasised that the police will not be there to decide whether an election should be held, but rather to provide security for the safety of the Maroon people.

“Only the court can make a decision as it relates to the electoral process in this instance, and we are not seeking to do such. We will be there for strictly security purposes and I have assessed the situation and see where it is necessary to provide such, based on our intelligence. So if there is an election we will be there and if there is no election we still will be there, “said Chin.

Efforts by The Gleaner to speak to Dillon were unsuccessful, as several calls to her mobile phone were unanswered.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.