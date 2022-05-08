Double murder leaves Rocky Point tense

The fishing village of Rocky Point in Clarendon is tense following the murders of two men in the community yesterday. Two other men were also injured in the attack.

The deceased men have been identified as 19-year-old Timar Hall, also known as Pele, and 32-year-old Trimane Davis, also called Nagga, both fishermen of Rocky Point.

Reports are that at about 12:30 p.m., Hall and Davis were among a group of men sitting under a shed along Cay Lane in the community when three men emerged from a Toyota motor car and fired at them. Davis died on the spot, while Hall died while undergoing medical treatment.

The police theorise that the attack stems from an ongoing feud, and is a reprisal attack for the murder of another man last year.

