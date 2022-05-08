Saturday's new COVID cases revised to 227 by health ministry

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, a short while ago, revised yesterday's total new positive COVID-19 cases to 227. They had initially reported 137 new cases of the disease.

The updated total number of cases reported for yesterday is 80 more cases than Friday's total of 147.

All other data provided in Saturday's update by the ministry remains unchanged.

Jamaica has now had 131,161 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, with a positivity rate up to Saturday of 18.7 per cent

Fifty-two people are being treated in hospital, two of whom are critically ill. Eighty-one per cent of those in hospital are not vaccinated.

Two more deaths that occurred in March and May last year, were also reported on Saturday, bringing the number of deaths since March 2020 to 2,977 persons.

One hundred and twenty-one people recovered, bringing the total recoveries from the disease to 84,397.

