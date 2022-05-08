Stephen Bentley holds on to his faith

Despite his continued battle with epilepsy and the numerous other trying darts life has thrown at him throughout his 27 years on Earth, Stephen Bentley is holding tight onto his faith.

Sharing insight into one of the many storms that have come to derail his belief in Christ, though to no avail, the young evangelist revealed how his life was greatly disrupted in 2017.

Bentley told Family and Religion how his diagnosis, which came at the age of two, inspired him to pursue a career in medicine and how it also eventually put a temporary damper on his efforts to accomplish his dreams.

“I went to The University of the West Indies to achieve this goal (of becoming a medical doctor) by starting with a degree in chemistry. While cooking dinner one night, I had a seizure and fell in the pot of oil, which burnt off the right side of my face down to my back,” he said of the 2017 occurrence which happened during his first year at The UWI.

Though tragic, the incident which greatly impacted Bentley’s physical being and ability to continue his studies, the faithful man of God noted that he never lost hope.

“By trusting Him amidst all the circumstances, He healed me when I got burnt up and others thought I wouldn’t be healed. This journey has improved my faith in God to trust Him more. Many persons have been saved due to my story and think of me as a man of faith. Also, the doctors said I would have had memory loss and I don’t, which I give God thanks for,” he said.

Bentley, who got baptised when he was 10 years old, was initially a member of the Cedar Valley Assembly of God in St Thomas but now worships at the Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Kingston, where he lives.

He continues to trust that God will not only make a way for him to complete his studies, but will also completely deliver him from his epileptic episodes.

“Just as Paul had the thorn in his flesh and went to God to remove it three times, but God said my grace is sufficient to keep you and my strength is made perfect in your weakness. He is saying that to me currently. I may not be healed fully right now, but His grace is sufficient to keep me.”

Sharing, too, a word to others who may be holding onto faith for a mighty move of God for a seemingly unforeseeable amount of time, Bentley said: “God is able to do exceedingly [and] abundantly above all that we can imagine or think according to His will that works inside of us. So, it’s not according to our will or timing, but God’s. He promises to supply all our needs according to His will. Believe Him. Wait on the Lord and be of good courage. He will give you the desires of your heart.”