13 left homeless following arson attack in Rockfort
Published:Monday | May 9, 2022 | 11:24 AM
Several families in Rockfort in Kingston have been displaced following an arson attack this morning.
It is reported that heavily armed men launched the attack about 3:45 am.
The Gleaner understands that a total of 13 persons from four different families have been affected.
A total of 10 rooms were destroyed in the fire.
Police are now at the scene.
More information to come.
