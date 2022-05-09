13 left homeless following arson attack in Rockfort

Several families in Rockfort in Kingston have been displaced following an arson attack this morning.

It is reported that heavily armed men launched the attack about 3:45 am.

The Gleaner understands that a total of 13 persons from four different families have been affected.

A total of 10 rooms were destroyed in the fire.

Police are now at the scene.

More information to come.

