24-y-o teacher charged with buggery

The St Ann police have confirmed that the male teacher who was arrested last week on allegations of sexual misconduct against one of his 15-year-old male students has been charged.

The 24-year-old business education teacher has been charged by the St Ann CIB with one count of buggery, indecent assault, and grievous sexual assault and is to appear in the St Ann Parish Court to answer to the charges.

Both accused and victim are attached to a prominent high school in St Ann.

The police went to the school last week Thursday and took the teacher into custody following complaints by the student.

