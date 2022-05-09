Body of newborn found in downtown Kingston

The body of a newborn was found in a garbage bin along Temple Lane in downtown Kingston this morning.

It is reported that passersby noticed dogs gathered around rubbish along the roadway.

Upon investigation, the body of the male newborn was discovered inside the bin.

The police were alerted.

Investigators are now at the scene

More to come.

