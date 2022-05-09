Businessman challenging seizure of firearm licence

Businessman Duwayne Reid, whose firearm was seized by the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) based on a complaint made by his former girlfriend, has been granted leave to appeal against a Supreme Court ruling.

Reid had applied for leave to go to the Judicial Review Court but a Supreme Court judge refused the application.

He applied for leave from the Court of Appeal last week and the application was granted.

He is seeking a declaration that the Firearms Act does not permit the FLA to seize his firearm pending the determination of an investigation.

He is seeking a declaration that the seizure of the firearm is illegal.

He is asking the court to grant an order quashing the decision to seize the firearm.

The businessman said in an affidavit that the firearm was seized in December 2020 when he went to renew his licence.

He said he was told that a complaint was made by a woman from New York alleging that he was a gunman who impersonates the police and that he was also a scammer.

He related that he met the woman in New York in 2019 and within two months, she was insisting that they should get married.

According to Reid, he subsequently discovered that she had a drug and alcohol problem and ended the relationship.

Reid said he told the FLA investigator that the woman was upset with him because he rejected the marriage offer and she was harassing him ever since.

He said he also gave a statement to the FLA.

He stated in his affidavit that the woman had even sent persons to threaten his life.

“I believe my life is in great danger and I have told the respondent this,” he said in court documents.

Reid said when he went to the FLA he was informed about the complaint and that he had denied the allegations.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who is representing Reid, says documents are now being prepared for filing so he can get an early date for the appellate court to hear the matter.

The FLA is the respondent in the matter.

- Barbara Gayle