Businessman shot and injured in Mandeville 

A businessman was shot and injured while driving along the Brumalia Road in Mandeville, Manchester earlier today.

According to the police, at approximately 4:00 pm, the man was driving in the vicinity of Brumalia Gardens when gunmen drove up and fired several shots on the vehicle, hitting him.

The injured man was able to drive himself to the hospital, where he was admitted, the police report.

