Clansman Gang Trial | More secret recordings played in court

More secret recordings of conversations between alleged members of the Clansman-One Don Gang were played during the trial today.

The former gangster who secretly recorded his phone conversations with alleged members was this morning recalled to give further evidence about the recordings.

The prosecution witness is giving evidence in relation to the secret recordings which were captured on the last of three cell phones which he had used.

The court last year was forced to suspend his evidence due to the unavailability of the transcripts for the recordings.

The confessed gangster turned-state witness had testified that he had downloaded a call recording application on three cell phones and had used them to capture conversations he had with his alleged cronies including reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and the lone female defendant Stephanie Christie before turning over the recordings to the police who had given him two of the phones.

The third phone was sponsored by Blackman.

The self-confessed community don had also testified that he was Bryan's driver and that they had a close relationship as the alleged don trusted him.

The secret recordings are being relied on by the prosecution to corroborate the testimony of its two main witnesses and to prove that the defendants were operating as a gang.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

