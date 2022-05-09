Demolition exercise on derelict building in St Thomas resumes

The demolition exercise being carried out by the St Thomas Municipal Corporation on the old building where skeletal remains were found yesterday has resumed.

The activity was halted yesterday following the discovery in a section of the building.

Reports are that the remains were discovered sometime after 9 o'clock Sunday morning during the demolition exercise, which is a part of a drive by the municipal corporation to knock down old buildings.

According to police reports, one set of remains was found in a coffin inside the building, and two other skulls were found elsewhere in the dilapidated structure, which is located across from the Morant Bay Police Station.

The structure is said to have once served as a Lodge building.

Speaking with reporters this morning, head of police operation, Deputy Superintendent O'Neil Thompson, said that the necessary approvals to continue the work were given by the police following a thorough investigation of the scene.

As the probe into the discovery of the remains continues, Thompson disclosed that a post-mortem is to be carried out and that contact was made with representatives of the Lodge.

He indicated that the remains have been handed over to Tranquility Funeral Home.

- Shanna Kaye Monteith

