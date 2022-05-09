Empathise with mental health patients

Experts are calling on Jamaicans to take a fresh look at how they view mental illnesses and mental patients. This, they say, is important to get a better understanding of people who suffer from mental, their medical conditions, as well as to address the rejection and scorn from the wider society.

President of the Jamaica Enrolled Assistant Nurses Association (JEANA), Esther Campbell, told The Gleaner that the neglect by the society places an additional burden on persons at the Bellevue Hospital, who continue to be unfairly stigmatised, even after making a full recovery, when they return home.

“People need to understand that just as you can be afflicted with high blood pressure, diabetes or a heart condition, mental illness is a medical condition which, if the patient is monitored and is on a regular medication, can be controlled or cured. So to continue to treat these people with scorn and disdain is unfair, and places a double burden on them,” Campbell said

Campbell’s comments came during a visit to ward D3 at Bellevue Hospital, where gifts were presented to the staff and patients. They were also treated to refreshments. JEANA adopted the ward some six years ago and has been undertaking a number of activities to make the conditions better for the patients, most of whom are elderly and have chronic medical conditions.

MORE ASSISTANCE

She said there is a need for much more assistance, especially recliners and wheelchairs that could facilitate the patients being taken out into the hospital yard, which would improve their chances of rehabilitation. Campbell also appealed for two television sets, which would go a far way towards entertains the patients, while helping some to maintain a link with the outside world.

Given the advances in the medical sciences, Campbell is convinced that a little help from their fellow citizens could go a long way in helping to ease the plight those suffering from mental health issues. She advised that persons willing to help them should direct their inquiries to the Bellevue Hospital or her association.