Harbour View residents benefit from multi-agency initiative

Residents of Harbour View and surrounding communities benefited from a Ministry of National Security-sponsored social intervention programme that offered a number of services to scores who turned up at Donald Quarrie High School recently.

The multi-agency initiative facilitated processing of passport applications by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, and registration for birth certificates by the Registrar General’s Department.

The health and education ministries, the Restorative Justice Foundation, and the Community Safety and Security Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force participated in the event. Michael Deslandes, a justice of the peace, was also on hand to endorse documents.

Beneficiaries like Chaddia Williams and Mark Brandford said the outreach presented a meaningful engagement to procure important documents.

“We are saving money here today, as what would cost $7,000 and over is being done for free, so it is all good,” Brandford told The Gleaner.

At the Pickney Village, there was face-painting and snow cones for children.

The social services initiative had been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the residents welcomed the restart of the programme.

“Just coming out of a two-year lockdown, it’s very good that our people are getting important services at their convenience and without direct cost to them,” Deborah Kelly, a resident, said.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com