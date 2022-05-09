More remains found at demolition site in St Thomas

More skeletal remains have been discovered at the demolition site in Morant Bay, St Thomas.

The discovery was made by crew members employed to the St Thomas Municipal Corporation which is leading the demolition exercise.

The activity, which was halted yesterday following the initial discovery of bones and at least three skulls in a section of the building, resumed this morning.

However, following the destruction of another room on the building, workmen reportedly came upon another box of remains.

The police have been notified of the additional find.

Reports are that the remains were discovered sometime after 9 o'clock Sunday morning during the demolition exercise, which is a part of a drive by the municipal corporation to knock down old buildings.

According to police reports, one set of remains was found in a coffin inside the building, and two other skulls were found elsewhere in the dilapidated structure, which is located across from the Morant Bay Police Station.

The structure is said to have once served as a Lodge building.

