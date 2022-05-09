Multi-million dollar ganja bust in St Elizabeth

Millions of dollars worth of ganja was seized by the St. Elizabeth Police during an operation on the Fullerswood main road in the parish today.

According to reports from the police's Corporate Communications Unit, about 4:30 p.m., the police were conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation when they signalled the driver of an Isuzu motor truck to stop. The driver complied; however, he then ran from the truck and escaped in the area.

The truck was seized and later searched. Several bags of compressed ganja weighing approximately 1,065 pounds were found hidden under bales of grass.

The drug has an estimated street value of J$4.26 million.

This latest seizure comes on the heels of a reported uptick in anti-narcotics activity by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

