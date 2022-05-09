Nick Perry sworn in as Ambassador to Jamaica

Following US Senator Charles Schumer's push and continued support, the US Senate today confirmed Assemblymember Nick Perry to be the next United States Ambassador to Jamaica.

Nick Perry, a New York State Assemblymember, was born in Jamaica and represents a predominantly Caribbean-American community in Brooklyn, including East Flatbush, Canarsie, and Brownsville. He will be the first US Ambassador to Jamaica born in Jamaica.

“I'm proud to announce that New York State Assemblymember Nick Perry has been confirmed as the next US Ambassador to Jamaica. Assemblymember Perry has dedicated his life's work to serving his constituents in the 58th district, and has fostered many deep and lasting cultural, economic and political connections between the United States and Jamaica – and that experience will make him an outstanding ambassador,” said Schumer.

“Born and raised in Jamaica, Assemblymember Perry – a U.S. Army vet – has a unique perspective and understanding of Jamaica that will benefit both the United States and Jamaica in their deep and abiding partnership. The bottom line is that there is no one better prepared to go 'Down Yard' and represent the United States of America than Nick Perry and I am very happy to have supported his nomination.”

Perry was born and raised in Jamaica and immigrated to the US in 1971. He served in the U.S. Army for two years of active duty and four years on reserve status. Assemblyman Perry received several service medals and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist E-5. After serving in the army, Perry attended college on the G.I. Bill and earned a B.A. in Political Science and an M.A. in Public Policy and Administration from Brooklyn College.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Perry was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1992 to represent the 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn and was reelected to serve his 15th consecutive term in November 2020. Perry is currently the Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore of the NYS Assembly, and Regional Vice Chairman of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

He currently serves on the following New York Assembly Committees: Rules, Ways & Means, Codes, Banks, Labor, and Transportation. Perry is the former Chairman of the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.