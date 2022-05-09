Skeletal remains found in another area of St Thomas

The St Thomas Police are probing the discovery of another set of human skeletal remains at a different location in the parish.

These were found in the vicinity of the Three Finger Jack monument at Twelve Miles in St Thomas.

Over the past two days, similar remains were discovered at a demolition site in the parish town.

Reports are that some time before 4 o'clock this afternoon, the bones were discovered by workers on the Southern Coastal Highway who called the police.

The bones were found in the area where the decomposing bodies of a male and a female were discovered a few weeks ago.

