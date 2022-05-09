Woman killed in Manchester highway crash, others hospitalised

At least one person was killed and several others injured in two separate crashes in Manchester last night.

In the first incident, Torian Elliot, 22, of Ritchies district in Clarendon, died following a crash along the Winston Jones Highway.

It is believed that she was pregnant.

However, the police say this is yet to be confirmed by a medical report.

It is reported that about 7:30 pm, Elliott along with two others were travelling in a Toyota Crown motor car when they were hit by another vehicle that did not stop.

The driver of the Toyota reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into an embankment.

The three were taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where Elliott was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, less than two hours later, approximately 10 individuals were reportedly injured in a crash along the main road in Cobbla district.

According to an eyewitness, a minibus with approximately eight persons was travelling towards Mandeville when it collided with a motor vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, which slightly swerved from its lane and overturned.

"I have a little shop close by so when I see the crash I ran to take them out, me and some of my friends who were at the shop. When we go out there we realise say ah bout eight in the bus and two persons in the other vehicle," said Warren Evans.

Evans said he was informed during the rescue that the individuals in the minibus were travelling to the accident scene along the Winston Jones Highway because they are related to the deceased.

"Apparently, the grandmother of the young lady was in the bus and she was the last person we take out because she did pin under the vehicle and she wasn't responding."

Evans said they were all later transported to hospital.

- Tamara Bailey

