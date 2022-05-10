15-yo St Thomas student killed in bike crash, pillion hospitalised

A St Thomas teen died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed along the Prospect main road in the parish today.

He is 15-year-old Chris Miller, a student of the Paul Bogle High School, and a resident of Duhaney Pen in the parish.

His pillion has been hospitalised.

The police say about one o'clock this afternoon, Miller and his pillion were travelling along the Prospect main road behind a grey Toyota Wish motor car, both vehicles heading towards Morant Bay.

The driver of the car reportedly indicated to go to right side of the road when Miller allegedly attempted to overtake the car.

The police say the bike crashed into the car before slamming into a utility pole.

Miller and his pillion were rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

-Shanna Kaye Monteith

