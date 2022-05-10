Clansman Gang Trial | Prosecution closes its case

The prosecution in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial today closed its case after calling its final witness in the Home Circuit Court.

The police witness was called to the stand this morning to establish the chain of custody in relation to nine spent shell casings that were recovered from a murder scene at a supermarket on Chancery Street in St Andrew on August 17, 2017.

The victim, Damaine Forrester, otherwise called 'Doolie', who was said to be a don aligned to a faction of the Clansman Gang, was reportedly ordered killed by the reputed leader of the One Don Gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.

Forrester, who was a cashier at the supermarket, was reportedly shot at point-blank range in his head.

Incarcerated accessory-to-murder convict Tesha Miller is alleged to be the leader of the Clansman Gang, from which the One Don Gang emerged.

The police witness told the court that he was the person who had collected the spent casings and had taken them to the government's laboratory.

The prosecution, in the meanwhile, has been instructed to present defence lawyers with its case against each of the 33 defendants by May 20 to facilitate the preparation of their no-case submissions.

However, before the defence lawyers proceed, one of the prosecution's main witnesses is to return to court on Thursday to face more questions from attorney Kimani Brydson.

The judge asked the other defence lawyers who are desirous of putting further questions to him to come prepared on Thursday.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

