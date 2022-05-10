Emergency meeting called for NWC industrial action

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has called an emergency meeting with the National Water Commission (NWC) and the unions representing the more than 2,000 workers who have taken industrial action.

The ministry says the meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The workers are upset over an outstanding reclassification exercise as well as the ongoing public sector compensation review.

Earlier today, General Secretary of the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers, Helene Davis Whyte, told The Gleaner the workers are "frustrated" and almost "in despair" over the reclassification issue that has been outstanding since 2008.

According to the NWC, the industrial action was taken without any notice being given to the company.

It said it is negotiating through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to resolve the matter.

The work stoppage has resulted in supply disruptions to customers across Jamaica.

The state-owned water company said it is working to maintain supply delivery.

