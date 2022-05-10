Emirates now selling flights to Jamaica

Emirates, one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates, is now selling flights to Jamaica.

In making the announcement, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says this is a major outcome of the country's debut participation at the Arabian Travel Market.

Bartlett along with Director of Tourism, Donovan White, are among a team currently attending the trade show.

The decision for Emirates to begin to sell flights came out of two meetings held this morning.

Bartlett and White also met with Sheik Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Emirates Group, to formalise the decision.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Emirates is the largest airline in the Gulf Coast Countries (GCC).

The flights are being sold for Kingston and Montego Bay and offer connections with New York, Newark, Boston and Orlando.

There is also an option to travel through Malpensa, Italy, which will boost Jamaica's access to the European market.

Importantly, this is being sold by Emirates Holidays.

The news comes weeks ahead of Jamaica's hosting of the World Free Zone Organization (WFZO) Annual International Conference and Exhibition at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in June.

The organisation's headquarter is located in Dubai and that country is expected to have a large delegation.

“This is a major initiative for Jamaica as it opens the Middle Eastern gateway from Asia and North Africa. It is the first time that Destination Jamaica is entered into the ticketing system of a GCC airline and gives the Jamaica Tourist Board significant leverage to negotiate direct flights to the destination,” said Bartlett.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.