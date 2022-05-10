Gutters residents protest death of 11-y-o boy hit by car

Residents of the community of Gutters in St James this morning mounted a roadblock to protest the death of an 11-year-old boy who died after being hit along a roadway.

Jason Bryan was hit on Sunday and died in hospital on Monday.

It is reported that about 5:30 p.m., Bryan was sent to a nearby shop to purchase items and while returning home he was hit by a car.

The driver took him to hospital, where he succumbed the following day.

The protesters, who were in a militant mood, called for measures to be put in place by the authorities to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

“From I been living here, speeding is a problem. We are asking for something in the road just to slow down the speeding. And we are begging for a sign down there to say 'slow down zone',” a resident told The Gleaner.

According to the resident, to date, at least five children and three adults have been victims of accidents.

While standing in solidarity with the residents, Michael Troupe, the councillor for the Granville division, said he would be seeking to have speed bumps or other measures installed in the area.

“It cannot be that every three months you have motorists driving at such a speed and causing mayhem in this community. Something has to be done,” Troupe lamented.

The residents have vowed to continue their protest if their concerns are not addressed.

- Ashley Anguin

