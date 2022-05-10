JDF boss tells Denham Town troops she'll hold them accountable, affirms personal safety

Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) boss, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, told her troops in Denham Town, western Kingston, that she will hold them accountable for their actions even as she urged them to "maintain their personal safety".

The JDF Chief of Defence Staff visited the area, tense from multiple clashes between soldiers and residents, today. Her address also came hours after gunmen reportedly attacked a military unit early this morning.

Wemyss Gorman reminded the soldiers of her vow when she was installed that she would hold them accountable and be fair and thorough to ensure that "high standards of service" are maintained, noted an army statement that described the controversial altercations with the residents as "adverse interactions".

"She also reminded the soldiers that they serve Jamaica in multiple ways and they are required to maintain their personal safety and the respect of the citizens as they execute their duties,"

The statement added that: "Admiral Wemyss Gorman thanked the soldiers for their service as they place themselves in between warring gangs and nefarious actors who threaten the peace and security of the law abiding citizens in the area."

The army head noted that the population of Denham Town is just over 10,000 and the JDF has deployed less than one per cent of that number to support the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The two security forces are enforcing a Zone of Special Operations, an anti-crime measure that also carves out a role for state social services to address community needs.

A gun was recovered from the shootout with the alleged criminals in the vicinity of Race Course and Blount Street, the army reported today.

The JDF said soldiers who subsequently conducted searches in the area were met with resistance from a woman when they tried to search a premises.

She has since been arrested by the police.

Last month, the residents demonstrated outside the JDF's Up Park Camp headquarters over the controversial fatal shooting of 32-year-old Horaine Glenn by a JDF member on April 16.

On Friday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared that he would not discontinue the ZOSO and surrender the Denham Town community to criminals.

