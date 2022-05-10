JHTA hoping for swift return to normalcy at NWC

Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) president Clifton Reader says he's hoping for an early resolution to the industrial action by National Water Commission (NWC) workers to avoid disruptions in the tourism sector.

Reader says large properties would have storage facilities, which would allow for over two days of water supply.

But he says small operators may not be in a similar situation and could already be affected by water issues.

According to him, there are reports that sections of Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril are being impacted.

Meanwhile, our news team was informed that the work stoppage by NWC workers is already affecting the tourism sector in the Ocho Rios to Runaway Bay region of St Ann.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

JHTA regional chairperson Vana Taylor told The Gleaner that at a meeting today hoteliers expressed concern, with some indicating that they have already started trucking water to their properties.

"We hope it's going to be settled immediately because of course it's going to have a negative impact on us," Taylor said.

Concern is also being raised about the supply of water to cruise ships, which usually refill in Ocho Rios.

Carnival Horizon, with a capacity of 6,400, docked in Ocho Rios today as the town experienced low water pressure with some areas reporting no water.

But, according to tourism stakeholder John Byles, cruise ships are usually equipped with desalinators and they take a limited supply of drinking water when they dock.

"As a stakeholder, I hope they resolve it as quickly as possible," Byles said, citing the negative impact that the industrial action would have on the nation.

Reader says he has had dialogue with the NWC president Mark Barnett on the water situation and that he has committed to working to restore normalcy.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.