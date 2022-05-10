Missing 27-yo Portmore customer service rep found
Published:Tuesday | May 10, 2022 | 12:53 PM
Twenty-seven-year-old customer service representative, Rochelle Williams, who was reported missing on Friday, has been found.
In a Twitter post this afternoon, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said she was found by the St Catherine South Police.
There was no information on Williams' condition.
"More details soon," the police said.
Williams is from Edgewater in Portmore, St Catherine.
