Missing 27-yo Portmore customer service rep found

Twenty-seven-year-old customer service representative, Rochelle Williams, who was reported missing on Friday, has been found.

In a Twitter post this afternoon, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said she was found by the St Catherine South Police.

There was no information on Williams' condition.

"More details soon," the police said.

Williams is from Edgewater in Portmore, St Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com