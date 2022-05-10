No resolution yet at NWC, union talks

Labour Minister Karl Samuda says efforts will be made to ensure that National Water Commission (NWC) customers have continued supply amid the islandwide industrial action by workers.

More than 2,000 workers walked off the job today to register their dissatisfaction with an outstanding reclassification exercise as well as the ongoing public sector compensation review by the government.

The reclassification exercise has been unsettled since 2008.

Today, NWC president Mark Barnett told The Gleaner over 500,000 customers have been affected by the industrial action.

He indicated that over 1,000 NWC facilities have been affected, including major infrastructures serving the country's urban centres.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Addressing the issue in Parliament this afternoon, Samuda said discussions at the negotiation table are ongoing.

According to him, there has been restoration in water supply to some affected NWC customers.

“The fact of the matter is that this could not be continued on a protracted basis and I am very pleased to advise that in great part, to a great degree, water has been restored,” he said.

“We will, during the course of the negotiation, ensure that everything is done to have that flow of water on a continuous basis while we discuss the matter,” he continued while empathising with NWC customers who have been affected by disruptions arising from the work stoppage.

Representatives of the NWC and the workers' unions were called to an emergency meeting at the labour ministry this afternoon.

Samuda disclosed that the talks are yet to be concluded as there are differences that have to be resolved.

He said the public will be kept informed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.