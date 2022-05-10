NWC industrial action worries Negril tourism interests

Industrial action by scores of unionised workers employed at the state-owned National Water Commission (NWC) has left the tourism sector in Negril worried.

The workers are frustrated over an outstanding reclassification exercise and the public sector compensation review.

As a result of the work stoppage, the NWC's Westmoreland parish office, which is based in Savanna-la-Mar, has been closed.

Richard Wallace, president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, says the action by the NWC workers is a major concern for the tourism industry as well as residential and commercial interests.

"Without water, we are dead," Wallace told The Gleaner this morning.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said players in the tourism space are watching keenly the development and want the authorities to move to settle the issues.

Wallace said any delay in restoring normalcy could lead to a significant negative impact on the sector.

If it comes to that, the Negril businessman said it is not likely for any property to be able to effectively operate beyond three days should the strike action continue beyond today.

"Most hotels should have some kind of backup water storage system. The larger properties may have more elaborate storage than smaller properties," Wallace said.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.