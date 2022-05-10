NWC to sell debt to collection agency, urges delinquent customers to pay

The National Water Commission (NWC) is urging delinquent customers to immediately settle outstanding bills as it gets ready to sell its debt to a collection agency.

Customers are to contact the NWC within 30 days of receiving a sale of debt notice.

Failure to do so will equate to customers consenting to the sale, Senior Public Relations and Marketing Officer at the utility company, Sadeke Brooks, told JIS News.

She said the NWC is willing to work out payment arrangements with those customers who are not able to pay their balances in full.

“These payment arrangements would be negotiated with the relevant manager or supervisor at our commercial offices. Thereafter, payments can be made at NWC commercial offices via the IPay Portal on the NWC's website, bill payment agencies and online banking,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the NWC will be targeting commercial, residential and condominium customers with outstanding bills excess of 365 days.

“However, we will not be targeting certain accounts, such as government and schools, as well as accounts with outstanding queries or disputed amounts, and accounts with payment arrangements that are being actively maintained,” she explained.

The NWC said it continues to see a high level of delinquency in settling outstanding water bills, despite an increase in collection in 2021.

Brooks said the entity will, in short order, make a decision as to the entity to which the debt will be sold as it continues to assess bids submitted by collection agencies.

Along selling the customers' debts, the NWC say its continue its disconnection drive for the foreseeable future.

Any account with past due amounts is liable for disconnection.

-JIS

