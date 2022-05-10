NWC unions 'positive' after early talks with gov't

Negotiations between the unions representing National Water Commission (NWC) workers, and the Government are nearing completion, following an islandwide industrial action today.

But it's not clear whether further strike action has been taken off the table.

The work stoppage affected more than 500,000 customers.

The update came from National Workers' Union General Secretary Granville Valentine, who said that the unions are at the “final stages of renegotiating a position”.

An emergency meeting was convened to settle the matter this afternoon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We're making good progress and we think that within short order we should come to a positive position where we can move forward,” Valentine told The Gleaner.

More than 2,000 NWC workers are protesting over an outstanding reclassification exercise as well as the ongoing public sector compensation review.

The reclassification exercise has been unsettled since 2008.

More than 1,000 NWC facilities have been affected, including major infrastructures serving the country's key urban centres.

Labour Minister Karl Samuda told Parliament this afternoon that there has been restoration in water supply to some affected NWC customers but "there were still differences".

He gave the update after being asked by Opposition member Fitz Jackson.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.