NWC working to restore water supply as employees take industrial action

The industrial action by workers at the National Water Commission (NWC) has resulted in supply disruptions to customers across Jamaica.

The state-owned water company says it is working to maintain supply delivery.

It is appealing to customers for patience and understanding as it works to restore water supply in the shortest possible time.

More than 2,000 NWC workers have reportedly taken industrial over an outstanding reclassification exercise as well as the ongoing public sector compensation review.

General Secretary of the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers, Helene Davis Whyte, said the workers are "frustrated" and almost "in despair" over the reclassification issue that has been outstanding since 2008.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to the NWC, the industrial action was taken without any notice being given to the company.

It says it is negotiating through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to resolve the matter.

It says updates will be provided to the public.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.