Opposition calls for gov’t to intervene in NWC industrial action

The Opposition is calling for the Government to urgently intervene in the islandwide industrial action by National Water Commission (NWC) workers.

The workers say they are upset over an outstanding job reclassification exercise as well as the ongoing public sector compensation review.

The reclassification exercise has been outstanding since 2008.

The opposition is arguing that given the essential nature of water the government should urgently meet with the unions representing the workers to resolve the dispute and have normality return to the country's water supply.

It appears that the industrial action by the NWC employees is but a symptom of this government's failure to ensure stability amongst public sector employees, the opposition is contending.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The opposition says it is aware that workers represented by the Jamaica Civil Service Association as well as critical workers such as Air Traffic Controllers, have been restive due to the failure of the Government, through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, to address their legitimate concerns.

The opposition wants the Minister of Finance to urgently convene a meeting of the Public Sector Monitoring Committee to address the backlog of issues concerning job reclassification exercises agreed to with various bargaining unions across the public sector.

It is arguing that industrial relation requires trust and agreements and it is convinced that such trust between the government and various stakeholders have broken down.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.