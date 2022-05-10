Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man held in Old Harbour ganja bust

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for the St Catherine man held in connection with the $1.2 million ganja bust in Old Harbour.

The order was made by parish judge Nicole Kellier when Halsford Turner, 20, appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday.

Turner is charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and trafficking ganja.

The mother of the accused appeared before the court and revealed that her son was under treatment for a mental condition.

It was then agreed by attorney-at-law Stefano Mathews that it would require two weeks to present the court with documents related to Turner's mental condition.

The accused was remanded and ordered to return to court on May 24.

Allegations are that about 12:45 pm on Tuesday, April 26, a police team was conducting an operation in Old Harbour and a Toyota Probox motor car with two occupants was signalled to stop.

The driver allegedly disobeyed and sped away and the police gave chase.

The police reportedly caught up with the vehicle near the PJ Patterson Highway.

The driver reportedly jumped from the car and ran while Turner, who was the passenger, was held by the police.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, which revealed seven bags of ganja which weighed approximately 200 pounds.

Turner was subsequently taken into custody and following investigations, he was charged.

Meanwhile, the police said that a search is still on for the driver of the vehicle.

- Rasbert Turner

