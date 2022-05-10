Public health inspectors upset over gov’t compensation offer

The Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors says it cannot guarantee normalcy among its members as they press for a better offer from the government under the new compensation restructuring of the public sector.

The offer was made on April 28, which has been unequivocally rejected by the association.

It did not disclose details.

But, the association says after assessing the figures in the offer, it is of the view that public health inspectors will be placed in a worse situation than their current wage package.

“The association finds it quite appalling and unsettling that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (MOFPS) stated that their objective is to have compensation improved to 80% of market, however, the offer received is disrespectful to the value of public health inspectors and is below our current wage package,” a spokesperson said in a statement today.

“Furthermore, the MOFPS proposed to discontinue numerous benefits accessible to public sector workers which compound the frustration of workers in this current economic environment.”

It is asserting that this is contrary to the slogan echoed by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke that no one will be worse off.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is very strategic in its utterances and we consider this approach deliberate and crafty resulting in a growing impatience and mistrust towards the MOFPS,” said the spokesperson.

In a statement to The Gleaner in April, Clarke said that the Government was embarking on an ambitious policy of restructuring public sector compensation.

This policy reform, according to the finance minister, will create a new compensation system that is simple, fair, consistent, transparent, efficient, fiscally sustainable and that better allows the Government to attract and retain the talent needed to run a modern bureaucracy.

Clarke said the Government is engaged in consultations with unions and bargaining groups.

But, the association is arguing that the handling of the implementation compensation review highlights the lack of transparency and respect the government has for civil servants.

The association says it cannot in good conscience accept the proposal and it has requested a revision.

The association says although it strives for industrial harmony, it cannot guarantee normalcy as it stands in solidarity with its members.

