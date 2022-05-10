Regulations for data protection law to be completed by September, Vaz says

Technology Minister Daryl Vaz says the regulations to fully operationalise Jamaica's data protection law will be completed by September.

The country's Parliament passed the Data Protection Act in 2020.

Vaz gave the update while making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

He said a consultant who was engaged to prepare drafting instructions for data protection regulations has submitted a preliminary response to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Energy and the Information Commissioner for review.

And with that he said has made good on a pledge to review provisions in the Data Protection Act that would require supporting legislation.

The Science and Technology Minister said since the appointment of Celia Barclay as Information Commissioner in December 2021, the public servant has made steps to operationalise her office.

He said that the office has made strides in the data privacy and protection arena.

The Office of the Information Commissioner has been leveraging various public awareness strategies to facilitate preliminary consultations regarding the issues and concerns of different interest groups, the minister said.

The passage of the Data Protection Act, 2020, ushered in the establishment of the Office of the Information Commissioner.

