Residents, businesses worried about water supply amid industrial action

Residents and business interests across Jamaica have expressed concerns about water supply amid the ongoing industrial action by workers at the National Water Commission (NWC).

More than 2,000 NWC workers have taken industrial over an outstanding reclassification exercise as well as the ongoing public sector compensation review.

Here's a look at the situation in sections of the country.

Western Jamaica

* NWC offices in St James, Trelawny, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Elizabeth are all closed due to the industrial action.

* Checks in Falmouth revealed that the communities of Deeside, Stonebrook, Samuel Prospect, Carey Park and Granville are experiencing low pressure.

* In eastern Hanover, residents, while noting that they do have water, expressed concern about supply. Those sentiments were shared by residents of the communities of Lookout, Bamboo, Chester Castle, and Cacoon Castle in Lucea.

* The hotel sector, which is along the coastline and which is supplied by the NWC's Great River Water System, is getting regular water supply. It was noted that unless there are issues at the facility, customers have nothing to worry about. In that event, hotels are expected to resort to their reserve systems.

St Thomas

* The NWC's office in Morant Bay, St Thomas is currently closed.

* Workers have been enjoying music as they describe today as a “no work day”.

* While there are no reported strike-related outages across the parish, staff shared that they are in support of their colleague's call for better compensation from the government.

Clarendon

* The work stoppage has left residents and businesses fuming about the water disruption.

* May Pen business owner Christina said by noon she had already made several water purchases to keep her business afloat. She lamented that the water disruption has affected her smoothie business which requires frequent sanitation. She said she has been forced to close her business early today.

* For Palmers Cross resident Romeo Mitchell, the situation has compounded the water woes he had been experiencing over the last two months.

* For one woman from Rock River in northern Clarendon, who was observing the protest outside the NWC May Pen office, the water cry is familiar.

* Other residents who spoke with The Gleaner said they have since resorted to using water from tanks, but are hoping the situation will be addressed as soon as possible.

