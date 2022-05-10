UWI beefs up security after restroom sexual assault

The Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) is reporting that it has stepped up its security arrangements arising from the sexual assault of a female student in a restroom.

The incident happened last week Thursday and the case is being investigated by the police.

According to the university, its campus security team is pursuing active leads.

It underscored that the university has taken the matter seriously and is providing all the relevant assistance to the police in an effort to apprehend the perpetrator.

“The well-being of our student has been our priority since the occurrence of the incident and the campus has taken steps to provide all the necessary psychosocial support that is critical at this time. We have reached out to the family of the student and will continue to dialogue as we continue to support our student in this difficult time,” said Deputy Principal Professor Ian Boxill.

The UWI said since the incident, its security team has enhanced its operational plan including increased monitoring of restrooms.

Restrooms that are in extremely remote locations will be kept closed for now.

Additionally, the university said greater attention will be placed on persons loitering on campus and those found to be loitering will be subjected to greater levels of interrogation by the security team.

Further, plans are underway to expedite the installation of additional surveillance cameras and panic alarms in more areas on campus.

Students, staff and visitors to the campus are being asked to assist the security team by reporting any suspicious individuals or those who seem to be loitering on campus.

