Wanted man who absconded bail being sought by MID

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) are seeking the public's assistance to locate a wanted man who has absconded bail.

Being sought is Rushawn Patterson, 33, whose last known address is Harvey River in Lucea, Hanover.

The police say he was being tried for murder, rape and attempted murder but has since absconded.

Patterson is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, May 31.

Patterson or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to the MID at 876-758-5048, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

