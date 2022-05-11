11 men listed as persons of interest by St Catherine South police

Eleven men have been listed as persons of interest by the St Catherine South police.

Being sought are:

· Omar Manderson, otherwise called 'Crumbs'.

· Imar McKenzie, otherwise called 'Munga'.

· Kirk Wint, otherwise called ' Big Red'.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

· Ricardo Carson, otherwise called 'Trooper'.

· Shane Williams, otherwise called 'Gaza' or 'Tusain'.

· Elijah Carless, otherwise called 'Papalou'.

· Kevan Gibbons, otherwise called 'Black Boy'.

· Oniel Lindsay, otherwise called 'Knockas'.

· Robert McRay, otherwise called ' Razza'.

· Kishawn Bent, otherwise called 'Tissant'.

· A man known only by the alias 'Teacha'.

The police believe these persons can assist with ongoing investigations into recent incidents in the division.

These persons or anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.