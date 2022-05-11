Businessman charged for St James cocaine bust granted $1.5 million bail

Oral Johnson, the businessman who was arrested after reportedly being held with over 19 pounds of cocaine in St James, was offered $1.5 million bail in absentia when his case was mentioned in the St James Parish Court today.

Johnson, a 45-year-old restaurant and bar operator of a Garden, Westmoreland address, is charged with possession of, dealing in, taking steps to export and trafficking 19 pounds and 10.98 ounces of cocaine.

The court was told that Johnson, like other accused persons in custody, was not transported to court amid the fallout from the industrial unrest at the National Water Commission.

During the bail hearing, Johnson's attorney Martyn Thomas told presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley that he had a medical condition that would be difficult to treat while in custody.

Thomas also noted that Johnson had cooperated with the police and was not a flight risk.

Additionally, attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy made a successful application for the release of the motor vehicle in which the cocaine had reportedly been found, as it had been rented from a company in Westmoreland.

The vehicle was released to its owner under a $200,000 bond.

The case against Johnson will be mentioned on July 7 when it is expected that he will make his first appearance.

Johnson was arrested and taken into custody during a police operation in Coral Gardens, St James on April 26.

The operation led to the seizure of US$3.8 million and CA$30,000 – valued in local currency at a combined J$600 million – at the three-storey house.

- Christopher Thomas

