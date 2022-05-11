Classes suspended at some Portland schools, water woe worsens

Face-to-face classes have been suspended at some schools in Portland as the industrial unrest at the National Water Commission (NWC) continues.

So far, Port Antonio High, Boundbrook Primary, Boundbrook Basic, and Drapers Primary have stopped in-person teaching and are now engaging students online.

But, despite the challenges brought about by the industrial action, some schools including Titchfield High and Happy Grove High are still conducting normal classes.

“An assessment of our water storage capacity was done yesterday (Tuesday). This reveals that there is enough water in storage to conduct school operations today (Wednesday). Throughout the day we will continue to make an assessment and respond accordingly. Hence school is in session,” read a notice sent to parents by the administration at Titchfield.

And principal of Happy Grove, Monique Grant-Facey, told The Gleaner that the school is in full swing as preparation was made to ensure that water storage tanks were at capacity.

“I have activated my storage. I normally ensure that I have water in my storage capacity so I can ensure that I can go through the day. But, I know if it doesn't come back later on then I will have a struggle tomorrow (Thursday),” she said.

Meantime, Mayor of Port Antonio, Paul Thompson said that the industrial action has put a serious strain on the resources of the Portland Municipal Corporation.

“The demand for water is far higher now than ever as many residents are appealing for water to conduct their domestic chores,” said Thompson.

Yesterday, Parish Manager of the NWC Portland Chapter, Richard Williams, told The Gleaner that all the water systems in the parish were down and that it is unable to truck water to affected residents and schools.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

