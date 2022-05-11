Essential services in Trelawny being provided with trucked water

Falmouth Mayor Colin Gager says essential services in Trelawny are being provided with trucked water.

He says this is important for the continuation of critical services.

Scores of National Water Commission (NWC) customers have been without the commodity since yesterday because unionised workers took industrial action.

"Despite the strike, they have agreed to truck water to the hospital, the infirmary, the police station and the municipal building,” said Gager.

“This action will facilitate the holding of the regular municipal meeting," he noted.

He said the six trucks of water are expected to be distributed today.

Meanwhile, the work stoppage by NWC employees forced the postponement of today's eagerly awaited Mayor's Forum.

Representatives from several agencies including the NWC, National Works Agency, and National Solid Waste Management Authority were expected to field questions from residents.

The event has been pushed back to Wednesday, May 18.

- Leon Jackson

