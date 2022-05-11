Gas prices to climb by $4.50 per litre tomorrow

Motorists will pay at least $4.50 more in prices for gas tomorrow with a litre of 87-octane gasoline to go for $202.64 and 90-octane be sold for $207.66 per litre.

Automotive diesel oil will drop by 25 cents to be sold for $211.45 per litre. Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel will also move down by 25 cents to sell for $214.19 per litre.

Kerosene will also fall by 25 cents to sell for $184.31 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will see a reduction of $1.24 to sell for $78.51 per litre. Butane will move down by $2.44 per litre to sell for $88.73 per litre.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their mark-up to these prices.

Petrojam says there were mixed movements in the US Gulf Coast region within the past week that impacted the latest prices.

It says at points, prices fell in response to demand concerns stemming from Saudi Arabia's lowering of crude oil prices to Asia and Europe.

That was in response to the growing fear of demand reductions in China (the world's top oil importer) due to COVID lockdowns.

However, the state-owned oil refinery says the impact of supply fears relating to the European Union's proposed ban on Russian oil and a reduction in the flow of Russian gas to Europe, outweighed the price reductions.

